LEAGUE CITY — Richard A. Benson (Dick), 75, of League City, TX, passed away Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Dick was born August 29, 1946 to John and Ruth Benson. After graduating high school he served in the United States Navy and was a Vietnam Veteran. After serving his country, Dick and his wife, Georgia moved to Clinton IA where Dick was employed by Chemplex (currently LyondellBasell) and was there for the startup of the plant. In 1989 he transferred to Texas. After his retirement, Dick would continue working occasionally doing contract work for various companies. Dick was a member of the American Legion Post 554 and enjoyed his daily trips there.
Dick is survived by his wife Georgia of 53 years; daughter, Julie Huennekens; grandchildren, Brianna Benson, Jamie Huennekens and Kassidy Huennekens; great-grandchildren, Kobe Houston, Legacy Houston and Harper Barry; brothers, John Benson and wife Linda, Phil Benson and wife Barb, Thom Benson and wife Sandie and sister, Mary Buikema and husband Randy. He is preceded in death by his parents, his daughter Stefanie Benson, and his brother, James Benson. Dick was a proud veteran, and he could fix just about anything. He had a great work ethic and enjoyed going hunting and fishing in his younger years.
Memorial services will be held 1:00pm, Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at the American Legion Hall Post 554 at 1650 Highway 3, League City, TX 77573. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the American Legion Post 554 in Richard's Memory.
