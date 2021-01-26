SANTA FE, TEXAS — Bryan “Tig” Davidson, 62 of Santa Fe, Texas passed away on Saturday, January 23, 2021 in Texas City, Texas. He was born November 30, 1958 in Galveston, Texas to Bobby and Harriett Davidson.
Tig was a resident of Santa Fe formerly from La Marque, a La Marque High School graduate, Class of 1976. Tig lived life to the fullest. He was an avid sports fan. Baylor Bears being his favorite. If he wasn’t watching sports he was playing or coaching. Coaching kid’s sports was a big part of his life. For many years he played men’s slow pitch softball and flag football. In his later years he took up golf and never missed a day on the golf course. In his spare time he enjoyed raising cattle with his dog Scout who never left his side.
Tig’s personality was larger than life. He was quick witted and always brought laughter to a room. He left a lasting impression on everyone he met.
He is preceded in death by his mother, grandparents; Harvie and Juliet Davidson and Margie Hinds. Tig is survived by his father Bobby D. Davidson, three sons; Jeffrey Davidson, Kyle Davidson and wife Crissy and Garet Davidson, mother of his children Debbie Davidson, his grandchildren Kylie Rae Davidson and Kennedy “Keke” Davidson and two sisters Karla Bianchi and husband Mark and Kerri Davidson, aunt Margie Talkington , nieces, nephews and cousins whom he had special relationships with.
A visitation will be from 6:00pm-8:00pm on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at the Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson. Funeral Service will be at 1:00pm on Friday, January 29, 2021 at Arcadia First Baptist Church in Santa Fe with Pastor Steve Vaughn officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, Texas. Arrangements are under the direction of the James Crowder Funeral Home, La Marque.
