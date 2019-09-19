GALVESTON—
Vernon Lee Brown, 82, departed this life on September 16, 2019, at Harbor Hospice of Houston, TX.
Vernon (Toosie) was born to Early Brown and Jessie Lee Edison in Brazoria County, on December 8, 1936. He was educated and attended school in the Buckner Prairie area in Cedar Lane, TX. He was a longtime resident of the Galveston and Texas City area.
He leaves cherish memories with his daughter, Marian Delapenha; sons, Raymond Armstrong and Kenneth Green; devoted sisters, Rosetta Woods and Shirley Hall; aunt, Viola Fletcher; sister-in-law, Wanda Gee; two step children, Johnnie Johnson (Canzetta), Deborah Johnson ; and a grandson he reared, Rev. Ronnie Johnson; three grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family of Vernon invites you to join them as they celebrate his life on Saturday, September 21, 2019, beginning with a visitation at 1PM followed funeral service at 2:00 PM in the chapel of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary with Rev. Troy Davis officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
See full obit and send condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com
