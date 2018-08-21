Lois "Elizabeth" Atchley of Houston, TX crossed over into the arms of angels on August 15, 2018 where she joins her late husband, Beck Atchley in eternal love. A genuine southern lady with a true Texas grit, she was elegant and sharp witted with the warmest, giving spirit. She was fearless until the end and for nearly 4 years she battled the dismantling disease, dementia with grace and determination. Now she is finally free from imprisonment. She took her last breaths in Boerne, TX with her two loving daughters by her side.
Born May 5, 1932 in Wingate, TX to Burton Hubert and Bertha Pricilla Pritchard, she was the youngest child of ten. She was a graduate of North Texas University. After college, she became an educator in the Houston area where she began a life-long journey influencing future generations.
She married Beck Atchley on August 25, 1956. They resided in Houston where they raised two daughters. In 1987, they moved to Friendswood and divided their time between that residence and their beach house on Galveston Island.
She had a second career in her sixties where she became a professional food stylist working for national magazines and newspapers. She developed that role and became a stylist for fashion advertising at Foley's, Niemen Marcus and other major retailers.
She was active in her church, Friendswood United Methodist and community. She volunteered for Meals on Wheels where she coordinated meal delivery for those in need for ten years.
A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend - she inspired them all with her kindness, tenacity, strong values, generosity, humor, quick smarts and huge heart.
She is survived by daughters, Stacy Elizabeth Frazier and Amy Rebecca Atchley; sons-in-law Colin William Frazier and James Elias Haslanger; and five grandchildren, Hunter Beck Frazier, Summer Elizabeth Frazier, Fischer William Frazier, Paris Olivia Haslanger, and Ellie Rhys "Lulu" Haslanger and sister: Daphna P. Ritchey.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Harold Beck Atchley and brothers: Doyle Marion Pritchard, Burton Hubert Pritchard, Jr., Joseph Elzo Pritchard, John Henry Pritchard, Truett Warren Pritchard, Bruce Pritchard, and two infant boys who died at birth.
Services in the care of Broecker Funeral Home, Salado, TX.
www.broeckerfuneralhome.com
