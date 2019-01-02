It is with great sadness that the family of Nelson Carlton Sheppard, known to friends and family as “Carl,” announces his passing on Saturday December 29, 2018, at the age of 67 years.
Carl will lovingly be remembered by his partner Peggy Morris; his daughter Elissa LaFleur Sheppard and daughter-in-law Brittney Balkcom; his son Nelson Courtland Sheppard and grandchildren Kristalyn, Claire, and Anthony Sheppard; the mother of his children, Amy Albrecht; his siblings Cindy Sheppard Smith and Craig Sheppard; his cousin Glenda Denham; lifelong friend Tyke Spiller; and many other friends and extended family members who loved and cherished him.
Carl was a graduate of the Texas Heart Institute, where he studied as a perfusion technologist under Dr. Denton Cooley. He resided in Galveston, TX and was a member of the Galveston Historical Society, the Galveston Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association, and the Humble Lions Club. Carl was proud of his Texas heritage and he adored his children, his family and friends, and his cats.
Visitation will be held 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Friday, January 4, 2019 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. Graveside services are 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 5, 2019 at South Park Cemetery in Pearland.
