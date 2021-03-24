DICKINSON — Mr. William Arthur (Bill) Liefert, Jr. left his earthly body Sunday afternoon, March 21, 2021, in Webster, surrounded by love.
Bill was born on August 17, 1941 in LaMarque to William and Zola (McNary) Liefert, Sr. and was raised to know the Lord by his loving grandparents, Anna and Jacob Theiler Sr. He was a graduate of Hitchcock High School where he excelled in football, receiving many awards, including: Outstanding Player (1957); All District (1958) and the Athletic Achievement Award (1959). He was a member of the Pipefitter’s Local #211 from 1961 and he retired from construction in 2003. He spent many years as an active member of Arcadia Christian Church where he was a member of the choir and ACC Players, a song leader and often led communion meditation for the services. He had a passion for sports that continued throughout his life and was shared amongst his family. He was one of the founding board members of the Santa Fe Girls Softball Association where he was instrumental in the construction of the current facilities that are still in use today. There he coached his daughters and later he watched as his granddaughter and great granddaughter fell in love with the game of softball on the fields that he helped build. He also coached youth football when his son was growing up and following in his footsteps on the gridiron. As his family expanded by generations, he spent his time participating in and supporting everything his family was passionate about — from marching band, coaching & playing ball, theater and talent shows. He was always there and brought his jokes and laughter with him. He will be greatly missed but never forgotten.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Dora M. Davis; son, David Liefert; great granddaughter, Madison Mitchell.
Survivors include his daughters, Ronda LaMora (Lowell); Brenda Hebert (Kevin); brothers, Tommie Killian (Pat), Gerald Killian, Wally Killian (Diane); grandchildren, Chasity Pinto (Philip), Daniel Mitchell (Kristin), Nathan Cheatham, Matthew Mitchell (Jessica), Joseph Cheatham (Jennifer), Brandon LaMora, Brianna McWilliams, Serena LaMora, Tessa LaMora; 14 great grandchildren with 2 on the way and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation: 5:00 — 7:00 p.m. Friday, March 26, 2021, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home.
Funeral: 10:00 a.m. Saturday, at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501. Interment: Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.