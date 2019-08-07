TEXAS CITY—Leroy Lawrence Gilmore, 64, departed this life on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Mainland Medical Center in Texas City, TX.
Leroy was born February 10, 1955 to Joseph Gilmore, Jr. and Consetta Arrow in Galveston, TX.
He was preceded in death by his father.
He leaves precious memories with his mother, Consetta Ann Arrow Mack; stepfather, Connie Mack, Sr.; siblings: Richard Gilmore (Betty), Consetta Gilmore-Freeman, Darlene Gilmore, Rhonda Crawford, Ernest Crawford (Rabia), Nichole Robinson, Connie Mack (Candice), Joseph Gilmore, III (Tracy) and Tahara Gilmore (Sean); niece and nephews: Ca’Nisha (Kenton), Caries, Jacob, Gabriela, Alora, Arthur, Kayla, Jayden, Zara, Camaya, Devon, Joseph IV, Joiisa, Jacob, Joshua, Kaleb, Xavier and Diedra; and a host of other great nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.
A service celebrating his life will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019, with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. followed by service at 11:00 a.m. at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary with Rev. Dexter Henderson.
See full obit ad sign guestbook at ww.fieldsjohnson.com
