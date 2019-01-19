Brian W. Goldman, 68, passed away on January 14, 2019 in Webster, Texas. He was the born in Youngstown, Ohio to parents, William and Grace Buch Goldman.
He married Marilyn Fortunato in 1975 and moved to Texas in 1979. Brian worked at Watergate Yachting Center until he moved to Shell Oil Refinery as a lineman. He enjoyed vintage auto racing, sailing and fun with grandkids.
He is preceded by parents and sister, Lisa Goldman.
Brian is survived by loving wife, Marilyn Goldman; children, Jared B. Goldman and wife Janie, Edwin W. Goldman and wife Michelle, and grandchildren, Jordan, Colin and Becca.
Guests are invited to share in a Celebration of Life Visitation from 10-11a.m., on Tuesday, January 22nd, 2019 with 11a.m. Memorial Services at Carnes Funeral Home-Texas City, 3100 Gulf Freeway, TX 77591.
Visit Brian’s webpage at carnesfuneralhome.com.
