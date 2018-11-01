Patricia Ruth Mantzel Saum died peacefully at M. D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. She was 70 years old.
Born April 16, 1948, in Galveston, to Clifford E. Mantzel, Jr. and Patricia Godbehere Mantzel, she was a 5th generation BOI. Her family later moved to La Marque where she graduated from La Marque High School in 1966 and later attended Alvin Community College. After college she went to work for RTC, a NASA contractor in Clear Lake City, where a coworker introduced her to one of his “hunting buddies”, a University of Houston law student by the name of Hugh Saum.
She married Hugh two years later on August 31, 1973. Patty was the proud mother of two sons, Hugh Harris Saum, IV, and Andrew Mantzel Saum who married Sarah McFee. Her grandchildren, Owen and Elliott were the light of her life and gave her the strength and determination to fight a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer for the past six years.
Patty is also survived by her mother, Pat Mantzel, sister Tina Walker, brother Cliff Mantzel, niece Rachel Wooten and nephew Eric Rapson.
She was preceded in death by her father, Clifford and sister Becky. In addition to her human family, Patty is survived by two four-legged furry children, Daisy and Quesenberry.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, at the Friendswood United Methodist Church, with a reception following immediately afterwards.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to M.D. Anderson Cancer Center or Bay Area Pet Adoptions, a no-kill shelter in San Leon, TX.
