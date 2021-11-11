Rosalind Benjamin Rodey Wilkins

GALVESTON — Rosalind Benjamin Wilkins, 82, went home to be with the Lord on November 3, 2021, at UTMB in Galveston, TX.
On July 20, 1939, in Houston, TX, a baby girl, Rosalind Benjamin, was born to the late William Houston and Ophelia Rice Benjamin.
Rosalind attended school in Galveston, where she was a graduate of Central High School class of 1957. She was employed by The University of Texas Medical Branch where she was known by Rodey. She retired after many years of dedicated service.
Rosalind at an early age accepted Christ as her personal Lord and Savior and was baptize at Shiloh AME Church in 1958. She later joined Jerusalem Baptist Church in 1998 where she served until her health began to fail.
Rosalind is preceded in death by her parents, William and Ophelia Benjamin; her sisters, Lena M. Woodard and Doris C. Johnson; brother, Edward Benjamin, Sr.; grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Julius Benjamin and Mr. and Mrs. Ben Taylor; niece, Tammie Thompson and devoted friend, Ervin Spiller.
Rosalind leaves cherished memories with her children, Jacqueline Forges (Yuces), Joseph Wilkins III (Kim), Rosalind Oise Wilkins (Frederick) and William Wilkins (Henrietta); grandchildren, Nicole, Rachelle, Janet, Veronique, William, Joshua, Jacob and Jordan; great-grandchildren; sister, Alice Faye Thompson; godchildren, Hattie D. Harrison and James Celestine; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
There will be a visitation at 11AM, followed by a service celebrating her life will be at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Jerusalem Baptist Church, with Pastor Marc James officiating. This Great Celebration will be a Personal Signature Service under the Professional Guidance of Mr. Norris D. Burkley II at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary who will fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
