Glorious Day, August 23, 1948
Louis O. Robinson, Sr. was born to the late Edgar Robinson and Maude Alliniece. He was the third child born in this union.
Louis attended Central High School and graduated class of 1966. He was Baptist and accepted Christ at an early age.
Louis worked for the U.S. Postal Service and was in the Army. At the time of his death, he was employed at the Hitchcock School District.
Preceded in death by his father and mother; son, Louis, Jr.; and sister, Faye Melancon.
He leaves to cherish his wife, Barbara Robinson (Kousas); daughter, Robbie Robinson (Georgia); son, Ahmad Robinson of Houston; two sisters, Ada Edison of Texas City and Freddie Taylor of Washington. Along with 7 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, and host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Memorial services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Greater St. Matthews, 6333 Highway 6 in Hitchcock, with Pastor Dr. William L. Randall, Jr. officiating.
