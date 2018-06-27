Eileen Catherine Delikat, 82, died on Friday, June 22, 2018 at Houston Methodist St. John Hospital in Houston, Texas due to complications following cardiac arrest.
Eileen is survived by her husband Stan Delikat Jr., with whom she had a devoted and loving marriage for 59 years, and her three children, Wendy Grono and her husband Pete, Cheri Weismuller and her husband Steve, and Stan Delikat III and his wife Stasia, as well as her grandchildren, Jay, Jessica, Nick, Brittnie, Sam, Stan, Emitt and Wyatt. She also leaves her siblings Doris Foley, Maureen Dahlmeyer, and Robert Mulleedy. Eileen was predeceased by her siblings Muriel Mulgrew, Luke Mulleedy, Jr., and James Mulleedy.
Eileen was born on February 24, 1936 in Providence, Rhode Island, to Luke and Elizabeth Mulleedy. She attended Classical High School in Providence and, in 1957, received her bachelor’s degree in education from Rhode Island College. Eileen taught grammar school for two years in Warwick before marrying Stan in 1959. When Stan was stationed abroad in 1960, she taught second grade in Wertheim, Germany. Eileen concluded her teaching career in 1970 at West Point Elementary School as grade level chair.
Together, Eileen and Stan shared in the camaraderie, and shouldered the hardships, of life as an Army family. After Germany, they lived all across the United States, including West Point, New York, Oklahoma, Texas, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Hawaii, Rhode Island, and New Jersey. In 2005, Eileen and Stan moved to West Oak Creek in League City, Texas. There they found a special home among close friends.
Eileen exemplified the “gift of gab.” In conversation, her perceptive questions displayed a keen interest in and intuitive understanding of her family and friends. An Army wife who held her family together through many separations and relocations, her stories reflected her wide travels as much as her personal strength and sense of duty. Throughout her life, Eileen displayed a shrewd mind, a sharp wit, and the gentle yet firm authority of a gifted classroom teacher.
Eileen was a talented cook who savored food and any opportunity to host family and friends around the dinner table. A devoted Catholic, the importance she placed on breaking bread with loved ones revealed a deep commitment to communion and fellowship. Faith played a central role in her life, and she was a dedicated member of Mary Queen Catholic Church in Friendswood.
Eileen was an exceptional source of love, care, and support for her children and grandchildren. She taught them the importance of family, showed them the value of listening, and inspired them with that Mulleedy sense of adventure which was passed on to her from her father.
Friends are cordially invited to attend a visitation with the family on Friday, June 29, 2018 from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Jeter Memorial Funeral Home, 311 N. Friendswood Dr., Friendswood, TX 77546, (281) 992-7200.
A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, June 30, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. at Mary Queen Catholic Church, 606 Cedarwood Dr., Friendswood, TX 77546, with Rev. Jim Kuczynski officiating. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Eileen’s life.
The family would like to thank the superb doctors, nurses and staff at Houston Methodist St. John Hospital for their outstanding care and compassion shown to Eileen and her family.
The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Mary Queen Catholic Church, 606 Cedarwood Dr. Friendswood, TX 77546, for altar flowers in memory of Eileen.
Condolences may be sent to the Delikat family in care of Jeter Memorial Funeral Home at www.jeterfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.