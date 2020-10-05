Selena Marie Joseph was called home to be with the LORD on September 26th, 2020 peacefully at her home in La Marque, Texas.
She is survived by her sons, Rodney R. Joseph, Reginald E. Joseph & Bryan C. Joseph; grandchildren, Reginell Joseph & Breanna Joseph; and many many more relatives.
On April 20, 1945 Oswald & Orelia Williams gave birth to Selena Marie Williams. She was raised along with her siblings Oswald Williams Jr. "June", Elizabeth Williams Johnson "Gal", Eula May Williams "Mut", Irving Williams "Short", Raymond Williams, Hilda Williams Durgan & Earl Williams in New Iberia, Louisiana.
Selena staying goal orientated graduated from the University of Texas Medical Branch with the Bachelor of Science in Nursing on May 4th, 1991. She received an Award of Merit featured in the 91-92 edition of National Dean's List. This compendium recognizes the academic achievements of outstanding college students in America. Selena worked at Shriner's Burn, St. Elizabeth and ultimately retired as the charge nurse at the TDCJ hospital.
Her wake will be held, Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral services will be held on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 11:00 AM both services will be held at Mainland Funeral Home, 2711 Texas Ave. La Marque, Texas 77568.
