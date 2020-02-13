Cheryl Dawn Wegner, age 50, passed away December 26, 2019 in Austin, Texas.
Cheryl was born in Texas City, Texas on January 4, 1969. She was a proud graduate of La Marque high school in 1987 and received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Houston on May 10, 1997. Cheryl went on to become a Certified Public Accountant and was also a licensed real estate agent in Austin.
Cheryl was preceded by her father, Ernest A. Wegner of La Marque TX. Cheryl is survived by her three children, Emily Dawn Brown, Elizabeth Grace Brown and Devin James Rupert. She is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Ernest and Cindy Wegner of La Marque TX; her brother, Jeff Wegner of Franklin TN; her mother, Connie Mae Mraz of Dickinson TX as well as many other aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Cheryl’s celebration of life will be held at 10:00 a.m., February 15, 2020 at Saint Michaels Episcopal Church at 1601 Lake Rd, La Marque Texas.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Michaels Episcopal Church.
