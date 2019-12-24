HITCHCOCK—Mrs. Joyce Ann Mayo passed from this life Sunday evening, December 22, 2019, in Hitchcock.
Born February 25, 1941 in Savoy, TX, Joyce had been a resident of Hitchcock since 1984, previously of Wills Point, TX. Joyce was avidly on Facebook, enjoyed shopping on QVC and watching her soap operas. She will be affectionately remembered by her family, especially her grandkids.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Travis O. and Florence Marie (Spears) Flanagan; husband, Jimmy Lloyd Mayo; sister, Patsy Flanagan; great grandson, Goose Williams.
Survivors include her children, Alan Lloyd Mayo and wife, Elizabeth of West Columbia, Tammy Rene Wilson, Kevin Richard Mayo, both of Hitchcock, Tina Marie Smith of Texas City; grandchildren, Angel Dawn Hilton and husband, Tim, Carlos Gonzalez, Scotty Williams and wife, Angel, Ashlee Taylor and husband, Ray, Brandon Mayo and wife, Ashley, Matthew Williams and wife, Macy, Cody Layman, Kimberly Wilson, Candace Mayo, Justin Mayo, Christopher Wilson, Kaitlynn Mayo, Christian Mayo; great-grandchildren, Sadie Mayo, Natalee Gonzalez, Maddox Taylor, Aiden Taylor, Hunter Layman, Sophia Taylor, Sierra Hilton, Brodie Hilton, Dominic Williams, Maverick Williams, Amelia Taylor, Slade Snell, Ariana Williams and 3 great-grandchildren on the way.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 27, 2019, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Pastor Chad Overton officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Cody Layman, Brandon Mayo, Justin Mayo, Matthew Williams, Scotty Williams and Christopher Wilson. Honorary bearers will be Carlos Gonzalez, Ray Taylor and Josh Yearout.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
