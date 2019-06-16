Jacqueline (Jackie) Kozlek Grove, 88 passed away peacefully in Texas City, Texas on June 13, 2019 with family beside her. She was born October 17, 1930 in Galveston, Texas and grew up in Arcadia, Texas. Her parents were Jack Kozlek and Wildora Robertson Williams. She met the love of her life, Donald Grove, and was married for 35 years before his death in 1984. She worked for the Galveston School District as a secretary for Ms. Gladnieo Parker and Mr. Josh Hernandez before retiring from UTMB. In 1994 she moved to Camp Creek Lake in Franklin, Texas. She loved working in her garden and enjoyed the outdoors.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Don Grove, III; great-grandchild, Jeremy Dahl; sister, Sylvia Noel; brother, Jerry Kozlek. She is survived by sons, Gary Grove of Santa Fe, Mickey and Judy Grove of Bayou Vista, and daughter-in-law, Linda Grove of North Zulch; grandchildren, Christy and Paul Sinclair, Juliet and Wade Dawson, Dawn Grove, Mickey Grove, Jr., Carrie and Lee Jones, and Megan Grove; great-grandchildren, Rachele and James Hutchinson, Robert and Raychel Alexander, Paul Alexander, Steven Hooker, and Nicholas Grove, Dylan Grove, Carlee and Jordan Jones, and Reagan, Cannen, and Kynan Gaona. Sister, Pam Barrett; sister-in-law, Zoe Calaway; brother-in-law, Robert Grove; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation services will be held at James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque, Texas on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and funeral services will start at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 with Terry Gibson officiating, burial services will follow at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock, Texas.
Honor to serve as pallbearers are Mickey Grove, Jr., Dylan Grove, Lee Jones, Trey Hansen, Larry Cruitt and Chip Cruitt.
We are grateful for the care her son, Gary Grove, provided during her later years of her life which allowed her to be surrounded by family in her childhood home. We would also like to thank Ashton Park in Texas City for the great car they provided.
In lieu of flowers the family asks to make donations to the ALS Association, Alzheimer's Association or Breast Cancer Research.
