Carol Miller Odorizzi at the age of 61 passed from this world to the next Wednesday June 10, 2020 with the love of her life, Wendell Odorizzi by her side at their home in Galveston.
Her husband, Wendell Odorizzi of Galveston; one brother, Clint (Barbara) Miller of Carlisle, AR; a nephew Clinton Miller (children Zoe and JC) of Austin, AR; and a niece, Rebekah Miller of North Little Rock, AR., all surviving her.
Carol was fortunate to inherit four children and four grandchildren; Kent of Apache Junction, AZ; Kris (children Piper and Garett of AZ and Landry of CO) , Kate Odorizzi and husband Pat Smith of Spokane, WA; Nick (Vanessa) and sweet baby Coco of Charlotte, NC. Her parents Howard & Pat Miller of Arkansas preceded her in death.
Carol was born on December 18, 1958 in Little Rock, Arkansas. She moved with her family to Carlisle, Arkansas where her dad became Superintendent of the Carlisle School District and her mom a teacher in 1966. This was the small farming community where she grew up and graduated high school. She attended college at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, Arkansas where she received a degree in English. After teaching high school for one year, she said “No thank you!” She convinced her brother to help her load all her worldly possessions into a U-Haul truck and move her to Houston.
In Houston, Carol had a long & successful career in sales for many years. She finally found her forever home in Galveston, where she married her love, Wendell Odorizzi.
Carol was a strong and independent woman who loved her family, the real-estate business, and cruising with family and friends, where you might find her in the casino or watching the sunset with a nice glass of wine.
Memorial services will be held at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home 1201 Tremont in Galveston at 2 pm on Tuesday, June 16th. A reception will follow at 4 pm in the ballroom at the Galveston Country Club.
In lieu flowers, the family asks you donate to Carol’s love, The Child Advocacy Center 5710 Avenue S 1/2, Galveston, TX 77551.
