James Allen Parkinson, 88, of Texas City, passed away on July 14, 2018.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 18, 2018 from 6:00 - 9:00 p.m., at Emken-Linton Funeral Home, 5100 Emmett F. Lowry Expwy in Texas City. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 19, 2018. Burial will follow at Grace Memorial Park.
He is survived by his wife, Adell Parkinson and his daughters, Cheryl Clifford (Bill), Deborah Langford, Diane Young (Stan) and Lynn Romine (James).
A special thanks to Traditions Hospice and the ICU staff of Mainland Medical Center for all their wonderful care for our husband and daddy.
Memorials may be sent to First Baptist Church of Texas City Building Fund, 3210 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, TX 77591.
