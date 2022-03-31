TEXAS CITY — Alfonso Guillen 50 of Texas City died Monday, March 21, 2022. He was born to Maria Olga Castro & Demetrio Guillen Sr. on July 16, 1971 in San Jose California. He was brought to Galveston, TX at a young age with 8 siblings Demetrio Guillen Jr. (Teresa), Lupita Cavazos (Frank), Mayte Romero, Estefana Mendoza (Ramon), Joey Guillen (Andrea), Margie Castro(Mike), David Castro & Robert Castro (Blanca). He had 7 children Alfonso Guillen Jr., Rosa Maria Guillen, Abril Guillen, Fernando Guillen & Joseph Tamez, Gina Hernandez & husband Jorge and Veronica Garcia. Along with 8 grandchildren Michael Phillip, Roman Rivas, Adam Guillen, Kimberly Guillen, Isabella, Fernando Guillen, Nathaniel Hernandez and Antonio Hernandez. He is preceded in death by his step father David Castro Sr. & beautiful wife Cynthia Garcia. Alfonso leaves behind many cherished memories with lots of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Alfonso was the life of the party he enjoyed dancing, listening to music, spending time with his family, fishing, swimming, & making ceviche for his loved ones. Alfonso always was willing to help anyone in need going the extra mile for them.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday April 2nd from noon-1 pm at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston, TX.
