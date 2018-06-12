Mr. Arland ‘Gene’ Goodson passed from this life Monday morning, June 11, 2018 in Webster, TX.
Born October 8, 1940 in La Porte, Indiana, Gene was a resident of Santa Fe for over 40 years. Gene was a welder, an auctioneer and owner of Gene’s Grocery Store. He was a member of Santa Fe Christian Church and enjoyed gardening, fishing and being Pops and Papa to his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Janice “Renae” Goodson; his daughter Sandra Elaine Goodson; grandson, Dustin Salas; parents, Virron Goodson and Ethel Grandorf.
Survivors include daughters, Regina Salas (Juan) of Santa Fe, Debra Goodson (Ellen) of Texas City, Amber Goodson (Vince) of Santa Fe; grandchildren, Jennifer Martin (Steven) of League City, Serrick and Audrey Auzston, Sydney Malfa, all of Santa Fe, Juan F. Salas (Sherrie) of Frisco, Angela Salas of Houston; great-grandchildren, Sadie and Ashlynn Martin; Lee, Isabella and Elena Salas; sisters, Charlotte Ambers and Laura Mae Day, both of La Porte, Indiana; Jennette Sullivan of Cookeville, Tennessee.
Viewing will take place from 12-2 p.m. followed by a funeral service from 2-3 p.m. at Santa Fe Christian Church on Thursday, June 14, 2018, with Rev. Greg Lackey officiating. Interment will follow at Alta Loma Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be Jeff Kleist, Vince Malfa, Steven Martin, Juan Salas, Juan F. Salas and Serrick Auzston. Honorary pallbearers will be Gary Constantine and Lee Salas.
Those who wish to make memorial donations may do so to Santa Fe Christian Church, 13602 FM 1764, Santa Fe, Texas 77517.
