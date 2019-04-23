Lisa Shonte Anders, Sunrise August 25, 1979 and Sunset April 12, 2019 surrounded by love ones. Lisa was born to parents; Annette H. Scurry & Michael R. Anders.
She is preceded in death by her grandmother who raised her as her own, Eddie Mae “Bigmoma” Frenchwood, Barbara Jean Anders, son, Infinity Glenn; great-grandmother, Anna Lee Williams.
Memories of her life will remain in the hearts of her parents; children, Tanzania Reese, Trinity Rudd, Kiana and Johnnie Glenn IV; sisters, Herkia Lemelle, Dasia Robertson, Norma and Victoria Scurry; brother, David Robertson Jr.; aunt/sister, Vivian Jackson & Audrey Lynn; uncle, Mack Jackson Sr.; cousins Anthony and Glenda Hill and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Lisa will sadly be missed for her blooming personality and positive energy. She celebrated life everyday & never wanted the party to end! She always had a great spirit in the mist of any burden life threw at her. She was a beautiful, sweet & giving person inside and out. She will never be forgotten.
The family of Lisa Shonte Hill Anders invites their family and friends to celebrate her life on April 27, 2019 at Wynn Funeral Home at 602 32nd St. in Galveston. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. with services begining at 10:00 a.m. with Rev Louis Simpson officiating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.