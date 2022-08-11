Betty Fay Ricketson Cantrell

HITCHCOCK — Mrs. Betty Fay Cantrell passed from this life Monday morning, August 8, 2022, in Hitchcock.

Betty was born on October 21, 1931, near the base of Enchanted Rock in the Crab Apple Community of Texas. She grew up in Llano County and led a full life "as the most popular" girl in the school. Whether it be cheerleading, sports, beauty, she had it all. Her parents owned the local grocery store in Llano. Then in 1952 a young, handsome military man came through town, swept her off her feet, and she left from behind the soda fountain and got married a few weeks later. Their marriage was the epic love story, and Milton loved to tell it over and over. He called her "Shortie" and they were inseparable, still holding hands until Milton went to meet Jesus on Christmas Eve 2020.

