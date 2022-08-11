Betty Fay Ricketson Cantrell

HITCHCOCK — Mrs. Betty Fay Cantrell passed from this life Monday morning, August 8, 2022, in Hitchcock.
Betty was born on October 21, 1931, near the base of Enchanted Rock in the Crab Apple Community of Texas. She grew up in Llano County and led a full life "as the most popular" girl in the school. Whether it be cheerleading, sports, beauty, she had it all. Her parents owned the local grocery store in Llano. Then in 1952 a young, handsome military man came through town, swept her off her feet, and she left from behind the soda fountain and got married a few weeks later. Their marriage was the epic love story, and Milton loved to tell it over and over. He called her "Shortie" and they were inseparable, still holding hands until Milton went to meet Jesus on Christmas Eve 2020.
They moved to Hitchcock in 1970, and Milton went to work for Amoco Oil. Betty was the epitome of a great mom and wife. She always doted on her boys and husband. She was up every morning before daylight with her matching shoes, outfits, jewelry and meticulous about her hair and nails. Always waiting for "hair day" with Ms. Vivian. She was a refined lady with true southern grace and charm.
Betty was a member of First Baptist Church Hitchcock. She loved to make quilts, collected dolls and antique salt boxes. Her favorite hobby was shoe shopping, without a doubt. Whether it was Coco, Sheena, Sheree, or another little dog, she always had one in her lap. She will always be cherished and loved by her family.
She was preceded in death by the absolute love of her life, Milton Cantrell. Her parents, Ellen and Arden Ricketson, and brother, Cecil Ricketson of Llano, Texas.
Survived by her loving family Rodney Cantrell and wife, Candy of Texas City, Arden Cantrell of Dickinson, Steven Cantrell and wife, Monica of Hitchcock. Her grandsons are Troy Cantrell and wife, Josephine of Magnolia, Trent Cantrell and Glenda of Texas City, Kristopher Cantrell and wife, Michelle of LaMarque, Shane Cantrell and wife, Ashley of LaMarque. She was the great grandmother (G.G.) to Elisabeth and Charlie Cantrell of Magnolia, Levi Cantrell of Texas City, Hannah and Easton Cantrell of LaMarque, and Kolten, Kahla, Kaelynn, Kambre Cantrell of LaMarque. Her brother, Donald Ricketson and wife, Bonnie of Llano, Texas, as well as nieces and nephews and other loving relatives.
A graveside service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 12, 2022, at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery, with Pastor John Elliot officiating.
Pallbearers will be the Cantrell grandsons and great grandsons, Troy, Trent, Kristopher, Shane, Charlie, Kolten, Easton, Levi Cantrell.
Visitation with the family will be from 9:00 - 10:00 a.m. Friday at Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shoes-4-Students program at Hitchcock ISD Education Foundation, P.O. Box 82, Hitchcock, Texas 77563 or the Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
