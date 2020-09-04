Linda Ochoa De Ranieri entered the Heavenly gates on Thursday, September 3, 2020.
She was born September 30, 1939 in Falfurrias, TX to Gerardo “Jerry” and Gumara Ochoa.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Saul De Ranieri, and her parents.
She leaves behind to cherish her memories the loves of her life, children, Gino De Ranieri and wife Karla, Anthony De Ranieri and wife Melissa, and Lena Marie Gonzales and husband Gerardo; grandchildren, Jennifer De Ranieri and husband Blake, Jonathan Henderson and wife Morgen, Alex Henderson, Dominick De Ranieri, Kaleb Hatton and fiancé Edna, and great-grandson Jude De Ranieri. She is also survived by her brothers, Jerry Ochoa and wife Mary, Frank Ochoa, Robert Ochoa, and Phillip Ochoa and wife Debbie; sister, Nora Moreno and husband Manuel; cousins, Mary Luper and Dianne Perez Saenz and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Linda lived a long and wonderful life. She was known for her amazing cooking and passing down all the recipes from her loved ones she learned over the years. She was always with family and taking care of everyone even to the very end. She loved Elvis Presley, visiting casinos, bingo, concerts, seafood, and talking with friends and family. She lived her life for others and cared for everyone.
Linda’s family will receive visitors beginning at 5:00 pm, Tuesday, September 8, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. A rosary will begin at 6:30 pm.
Funeral Mass will be 11:00 am, Wednesday, September 9, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with burial following at Old Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Gino De Ranieri, Anthony De Ranieri, Dominick De Ranieri, Gerardo Gonzales, Blake Jensen, Jonathan Henderson, Kaleb Hatton, and Christian Lusby. Honorary pallbearer will be Michael Lusby.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Linda’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.