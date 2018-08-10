Funeral services for Mynice Jackson, 78, of Galveston, Texas will be held Saturday, August 11, 2018 at 1 p.m. in Galveston, Texas at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church 2728 Ave Galveston Texas. Visitation will be held Saturday 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow in the Lakeview Cemetery in Galveston, Texas.
On October 5, 1939 a baby girl was born to Nellie May Ware and Emmitt Smith whom they named Mynice Jackson. Mynice attended Lubbock ISD and attended New Hope Baptist Church where she worked for the Youth Shelter of Galveston. She enjoyed playing cards with family and friends.
Mynice is preceded in death by her parents Nellie May Ware father Emmitt Smith, two sons; Donnie Ray Ware and Roy Lee Ware, one grandson; Barry Ware, and one great grandson Emory Chambers Jr.
Mynice leaves to cherish her memories to six children; Patricia Ware, Tommy James Jackson, Cynthia Jackson, Wanda Jean Jackson, Derrick Jackson, and Angela Jackson, one sister; Margret Smith, and one brother; James Smith (Vernia) of Pontiac Michigan, fifteen grandchildren: Olivia Ware, Erica Davis, Toshiba Ware, Donnie Ware jr, Latoya Jackson, Darius Ware, Mynesha Jackson, Courtney Jackson, Tommy Jackson, Clifford Jackson, Tomanique Jackson, Rommy Jackson, Cordell Jackson, Edward Peterson, Aromeia Jackson, and twenty-four great grandchildren, a long time friend James Lee, and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Arrangements entrusted with Lewis Funeral Home and Chapel 509 S. Baylor St. Brenham, Texas 77833.
