Hinton
Celebration of life services for Tommy Hinton will be held today at 2 p.m. at Acts Christian Church, 401 10th ave N. in Texas City under the direction of Carnes Funeral Home.
Petersen
Funeral service for Melvin Petersen will be held today at 11 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church in Dickinson, with a reception following under direction of Malloy & Son.
Taylor
Funeral services for Deacon Taylor will be held today at 11 a.m. at Spiritual True Church, 2915 Ave M 1/2 in Galveston.
Monroe
Celebration of life services for Muriel Monroe will be held today at 10 a.m. at the Wesley Tabernacle Methodist Church, 902 28th St., under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
Anderson
Celebration of life services for Raymond Anderson will be held today at 10 a.m. at the Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, 2728 Ave K, under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
Durand
Celebration of life services for Annie Durand will be held today at 2 p.m. at the Wesley Tabernacle Methodist Church, 902 28th St, under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
Hooter
Celebration of life services for Robert Hooter will be held today at 1 p.m. at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Frwy, Texas City.
Syers
Celebration of life services for Herman Syers will be held today at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Hwy 6, Santa Fe.
Hannaman
Celebration of life services for Barbara Hannaman will be held today at 2 p.m. at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
Spiller
Celebration of life services for Lottie Spiller will be held today at 2 p.m. at Wilbur Chapel Methodist Church in Hitchcock under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
Coker
Funeral services for Simon Coker will be held today at 11 a.m. at St. Christopher Episcopal Church under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of League City.
