Reginald Lavelle Thomas

TEXAS CITY — With the dawning of a new day, January 8, 1974, the lives of Vanessa Thomas and Willie Cooper were blessed with the addition of a baby boy, Reginald Lavelle. He was welcomed into the world in Monroe, Louisiana. While he was still young his family relocated to Texas. with his family. He was an adventurous little boy. He was educated in the Texas City and Hitchcock Independent School Districts. It was during this time that he would make lifelong friends. He played football and ran track during his high school years. He graduated in 1994 from Hitchcock High School.
Reginald affectionately known as Reggie to his family and friends. He accepted Christ as his personal Saviour and he was a member of First St. Matthews Baptist Church. He furthered his education at Alvin Community College. His professional career as a Journeyman would span 30 years, he gave valuable service as a Boilermaker. He was a proud member of International Brotherhood of Boilermakers Local #132. He worked in that capacity until his passing. He received his 25-year pen from his Union Vice President while he was in the hospital. He would be so proud.
In 1996, Reggie met his beautiful soulmate Valencia K. Joshua while attending college. They became one In Christ on April 23, 2004. Their life together was full of excitement and fun times. They enjoyed the time God allotted for them to be husband and wife.
Reggie had a larger-than-life personality and loved to live life to the absolute fullest. He enjoyed making ever-lasting memories with his family and friends. He was a Texans fan.
Reginald transitioned from his earthly life to receive his eternal life's reward on April 28, 2022. He is preceded in death by his stepfather, Bobby Jackson; grandmother, Elnora Thomas; grandfather, Leslie Daniel; aunt, Kiesha "Kie-Kie" Thomas; uncle, Darnell Organ, and other loved ones.
His loving memory will live on in the hearts of his beloved family, his devoted and loving wife, Valencia K. Joshua-Thomas; his parents, Vanessa Thomas and Willie Cooper (Marie); his bonus children, Shelonda Ruckett (Adrian) and Curtis Montgomery; his siblings, Teddy Cooper, Willie Cooper, Brian Primo, Michelle Cooper and Wanda Cooper; his mother-in-law, Chrystene Joshua; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, his best friend, Michael Lee; his mentor and union representative, Mark Thompson, and many other friends.
