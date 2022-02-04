LEAGUE CITY, TX — Barbara (Van Winkle) Vermillion of League City, Texas, passed away at the age of 80 on January 13, 2022, surrounded by family.
Barbara was born on July 4, 1941 at the historic army base of Fort Huachuca, Arizona. Her parents were William Van Winkle and Elizabeth (Mann) Van Winkle. Raised in a military family that moved almost every year, Barbara lived all over the United States, and even England. She was a shy child who loved to read.
Barbara graduated from Abilene Christian High School in 1960 and went on to attend Abilene Christian College, where she met her future husband, Shirley "Ray" Vermillion. They married in December 1961 and remained happily married for 59 years until Ray's death in June 2000.
Their two sons, Gary and Mark, were born while Ray and Barbara were still in college. Barbara and Ray successfully balanced parenthood and schoolwork to graduate with Bachelors Degrees in Education in 1965. About ten years later they took additional certification courses in Special Education at Sul Ross University. They were among the first special education teachers in Texas.
Barbara taught for 31 years in Craig, Colorado, and in Sheffield, Eagle Pass, Dickinson, and Santa Fe, Texas. She was a classroom teacher, reading specialist, and special education teacher. Teaching was her passion and she loved her students.
Barbara never stopped learning even while she was teaching: she took night classes and earned her Master's Degree in Education from University of Houston Clear Lake.
Barbara lived a life of caring and giving. When her sons were young, she volunteered as a Boy Scout Troop Leader in Eagle Pass, Texas. After retirement she remained active by volunteering with Mended Hearts at Clear Lake Regional Hospital, and the Devereux library and the One-Room Schoolhouse Museum in League City. She was a member of Texas State Teachers Association, Texas Retired Teachers Association, and Delta Kappa Gamma, where she held various positions. She was a member of the congregation of League City Church of Christ.
When the COVID pandemic curtailed her volunteer and social activities, Barbara never stopped helping others: she donated regularly to several charities, including a donkey rescue, a Native American school, veterans organizations and environmental causes.
Barbara was friendly to everyone she met. She was charming, fun to be around, and loved regaling her audience with stories about her life and family. Her hobbies included reading, sewing, cooking and crafts. She loved to travel, going on cruises and camping with family. Family was very important to her. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and attending family reunions.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Robert (Bobby) Van Winkle, and her husband, Shirley Ray Vermillion. She is survived by her sister, Frances Longley, and brother, William (Bill) Van Winkle Jr.; her sons, Gerald (Gary) and Mark Vermillion; grandchildren Robert (Bobby), William (Billy), Richard (Ricky), Riana and Aidan Vermillion and Victoria Rothbauer; and seven great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at the League City Church of Christ on Saturday, February 5th at 3:30PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mended Hearts and to the League City Historical Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.