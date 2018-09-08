A service in remembrance of the Life, Labor and Legacy of the Rev. Dr. Robert Louis Jeffries will be held at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, September 11, 2018, at St Stephens A.M.E. Church, 913 W 5th St., Jacksonville, FL 32206, with Rev. David Green, Sr. officiating. Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 12th at 10 AM in Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Hinesville, GA.
See his webpage and send online condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com
