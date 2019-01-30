On Monday, January 14, 2019, Hubert G. (Butch) Smith, Jr., age 71, passed away. A fifth generation BOI, he was born on February 18, 1947, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Galveston, Texas to Jannette and Hubert Smith, Sr.
He was a graduate of Ball High School and attended Durham College in Pasadena, Texas, prior to serving in the US Navy. Before he retired, he worked many years in numerous hospitals as the Director of Environmental Services.
On February 17, 1978, he married the love of his life, Charleen Heffernan Smith. He enjoyed surfing and being a lifeguard during his teen years on the Galveston beaches he loved so much. He loved playing baseball as a young man and played for the Schwartz’s Senators. The team went on to win the state championship. He loved traveling and had a goal of visiting all 50 states with his wife. They visited 47 states together before his passing. He enjoyed fishing, bringing his Corvette to car shows, but most of all, he treasured playing Xbox games with his grandsons, watching reruns of Gunsmoke on TV and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandson.
Butch was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter Renee Mathis.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Charleen Heffernan Smith; his sons, William Wayne Barham and his wife Hope, and Bradley Hubert-Richard Smith and wife, Melonie; son-in-law, Toby Mathis; seven granddaughters, Tempest Mathis, Tiffany Mathis, Tobey Michele Mathis, Lakin Marshall, and husband Jared, Alexus Barham, Yvette Barham, and Harlyn Smith; three grandsons, Corbin Smith, Paxton Smith and Walten Smith; one great-grandson, Nolan Marshall.
Visitation will be on February 2, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with a Memorial Service at 3:00 p.m. Services will be held in the chapel of Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City, 3100 Gulf Frwy, Texas City.
