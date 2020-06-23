Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 83F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Low 78F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.