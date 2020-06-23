Dietrich Denise Lane Simmons was born at John Sealy Hospital in Galveston, Texas
on November 11, 1968 to Dorothy Mason and Willie Lane. She attended Ball High School at an early age. Dietrich was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church. Her beautiful smile attracted many to grow to love her.
She is survived by James Compton(Father), and husband Hugh Bell Simmons. Dietrich Denise Simmons was the baby sibling to Carl Mason, Rosie Cadet, Cleo Washington, Hazel Mason, and Sarah Mays, her heartholders(Children), Chelsa Lane(Keith Haddock), Jernisha Lane, Jerry Felton, Tamika Felton, and Willie Lane, her loving grandkids, Kelsia, Nicholas, Kimberly, Tre' Darion, Kameron, Torre, Harmony, Kenneth, Kristein, Serenity, Larriah, Ja'Marion, Prince, Da'Mya, Jayceon, Keiley, Alayna, Jerniyah, her devoted niece Jaime Venzant, her favorite spades partner LaKisha Mason and her devoted friend Charlotte Mason.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 starting at 12:00pm at Wynn Funeral Home with viewing starting at 10:00am.
