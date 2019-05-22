Michael R. Correia, 59, of Dickinson, passed away May 19, 2019, in his home. Michael was born September 7, 1959 to John and Ione Correia in Columbus, Mississippi.
Michael proudly served his country in the U. S. Army and was a manager in the electrical industry for many years. Michael was a loyal member of Living Faith Outreach Church. He loved woodworking, fishing, and was proud of his landscaping.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his beloved wife of three years, Marilyn Jeanne Correia; daughter, Elizabeth Marie Brinkley; sons, Gary Anthony Correia and wife Bethany, John Louis Correia and wife Kimberly, and Joe Correia and wife Jessica; step-daughters, Christy Williams and husband Dwayne, and Cindy Chaney and husband David; step-sons, Jerry Welch, and Michael Welch and wife Savannah; sisters, Helen Correia-Clubb and husband Lloyd, and Cathy Ginger and husband Robert; brothers, Raymond Correia, Stephen Correia and wife Marcella, John Correia, and Albert Correia; grandchildren, Micah, Lily, Mikaylah, Fillip, Andrew, Alessandra, Leila, Bella, Elisae, Joses, Charity, John, Jr., Mikallen, Rustin, Tucker, Kamberlynn, Zane, Aaron, Aubrey, Wesley, Landon, Aliyah, Carson, Cayden, Caleb, Matthew, Tyler, James, Paige, Hannah, Conner, McKenzie, Kristen, and Paisley; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
In his honor a visitation will be held be held 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., with services at 6:00 p.m., Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Crowder Funeral Home, Dickinson, Texas. Graveside services and military honors will be 1:15 p.m., Friday, May 24, 2019 at Houston National Cemetery, Houston, Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.