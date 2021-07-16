FORT WORTH, TX — Nancy Mahan-Boston, age 90, passed away on June 29, 2021. She was surrounded by her loving husband and family. Nancy lived a life of service and was a devoted Christian. As a young girl, she attended Ursuline Academy in Galveston, TX. After graduating, she met and later married her husband, Roosevelt “Sonny” Boston on June 20, 1953. She and Sonny were members of Saint Elizabeth’s Catholic Church, in Keller, TX and celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary just prior to her passing. In addition to years spent raising two children, Nancy also worked for Santa Fe Railroad and later the The Associates.She is survived by her husband; Sonny, their children Andrew and Katherine, their spouses Michelle and Kevin. She leaves three loving Grandchildren, Sam, Rebecca and Pierce. Nancy never met a stranger and was a loving Wife, Mother and Nana and she will be missed by everyone who knew her.
A memorial was held at the home of Andrew and Michelle Boston on July 2, 2021.
