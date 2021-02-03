Eugene Vasquez Gene Flores

TEXAS CITY, TX — Eugene "Gene" Flores, 80, of Texas City, passed away on Saturday evening, January 23, 2021.
Gene was born February 03, 1940. He served his country in both the Marines and Army. Gene loved his family and fishing. He was known for his and his family's catches. He could also be found in the garden or tending to his fruit trees. His trees prized for county award winning oranges. Gene had many talents and liked to build canes as the need came about for friends or just a person in need. He was an active member and Usher at St. Mary's of the Miraculous Medal in Texas City. He was there on Sundays to open the church and greet the congregation.
He is preceded in death by his parents, several of his siblings, and daughter, Terri Flores Garcia.
He is survived by his wife, Janie Flores; sons, John (Sheila) and Eugene Jr. (Shawnette); his 10 grandchildren, Craig, Amber, Josh, Robyn, Kristen, Andrew, Johnny, Jacob, Jordan, and Hunter; his 12 great-grandchildren.
An intimate service for family and close friends will be held at a future date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.