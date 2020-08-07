Marilyn Ruth Steele, 89, of Brenham, Texas passed away on August 4, 2020, in College Station, Texas.
She was born on November 24, 1930, in Texarkana, Texas to Jerry Savage and Chesta Rivers. She enjoyed spending time as a child riding horses and being a Champion Barrel Racer at the Texas Cowboy Reunion. Later she graduated from Stamford High School in the Class of 1947.
For 30 years Marilyn owned and operated Buttermilk Station Antiques in La Marque, Texas. While in La Marque, she was an active member of First Baptist Church. After moving to Brenham, she joined First Baptist Church of Brenham, where she attended for almost 20 years.
She is survived by her husband, Ebert Nelson Steele, of 68 years; daughters Vera McBride and spouse, Don, of Brenham, and Summer Rivers Steele and spouse, Tony Welch, of Brenham; grandchildren: Leigh Linden and spouse Barry Linden Jr, of Brenham; Aaron Reed of Houston; Alex Reed of Minnesota; and Gabrielle Pollard of Missouri; and great-grandchildren, Brinley and Braydon Linden, of Brenham.
A memorial visitation will be held on Monday, August 10th from 4:00 until 6:00 pm at First Baptist Church in Brenham. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, August 12 at Galveston Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, Texas.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Marilyn’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
