Roy Earl Locke, age 62 of Santa Fe, Texas passed away peacefully at his home Saturday, March 23, 2019. Roy was born August 29, 1956 in Chicago, Illinois and was a resident of Santa Fe for 40 years. He was a member of Arcadia First Baptist Church of Santa Fe and worked in the Engineering Department at Clear Lake Regional Hospital for 25 years. Roy's true talent was carpentry work. He was a master carpenter building all sorts of things including his very own home. Roy was a loving husband, father, grandfather and will be dearly missed. He is preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Maria Locke.
Roy is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Cheryl Locke; son, Christopher Locke and wife Raini-Dey; daughter, Mandie Locke and fiancé Rocco Africo; brothers, Gary Locke and wife Linda, Johnny Locke and wife, Colleen, Richard Locke and wife Lisa; grandchildren, Jayden, Sebastian, Chance, Skylee and Hagen; along with numerous other relatives and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Scott Funeral Home with Pastor Josh McDonald officiating.
A celebration of life reception will be held at the Runge Park Hall (4605 Peck St. Santa Fe, Texas 77517) immediately follow the services for anyone who would like to attend.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Scott Family, 1421 East Hwy. 6, Alvin, Texas 77511. (281) 585-1000. www.scottfuneralhome.net
