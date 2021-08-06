Jason Richard Ric Hall

LEAGUE CITY — Jason Richard Hall (Ric) 53, passed away on July 26,2021 at Mainland Center Hospital in
Texas City, Tx. He was born on July 19, 1968 in Hiawatha, Kansas and adopted by Robert L. Hall and Madeline H. Hall (Toby) in Overland Park, Kansas in August 1970 and moved to Texas that same year. He attended Clear Creek High School.
Ric is survived by his loving daughter Summer Dawn Hall of Melrose, Kansas, his parents Bob and Toby Hall, sisters Gloria Hall Avery and Karin Leanne Hall Beck, brother Philip R. Hall and many nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and former spouse Tracy Herrington.
Ric was the happiest when he was fishing or driving a trailer truck for Fremont Contract Carriers in Freemont, Nebraska.
A Celebration of Life will be held on August 14,2021 at 6:00pm at Bob and Toby’s House in League City, Texas.
In Lieu of flowers Ric would have preferred donations be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Shriners Hospitals for Children, PO Box 863765, Orlando, FL 32886.
