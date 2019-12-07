Thomas Mazzucco Sr., 79, passed away on December 6, 2019.
He is survived by his: wife, Mildred L. Wright – Mazzucco; sons, Thomas Mazzucco Jr. and Troy Mazzucco.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Crowder Funeral Home – Dickinson. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Crowder Funeral Home – Dickinson. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park, Hitchcock, TX.
