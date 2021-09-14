SANTA FE — Anna Marie Wenzel Chandler
On Friday, August 20, 2021 at 1:55 PM, my beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and godmother slipped away peacefully into God’s waiting arms. We were blessed to have her for most of her 83 years. She was born June 6, 1938 in Galveston to Lewis David Wenzel and Gladys P. Wenzel. Anna was preceded in death by her parents and her aunt Connie Burgess.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years Alton J. Chandler, her son Kirk David Chandler and greatly loved daughter-in-law Susan Diane Chandler, grandsons Bret Davis Chandler and wife Nicole and Kyle Lewis Chandler, granddaughter Amy Michelle Allen (Prathen) and her youngest grandson Coty Bryant Chandler whom she raised for 22 years. Anna has five great-grandchildren, Gage, Jace, Asher, Dylan, and Wyatt. Anna is also survived by her beloved cousins, Leslie Ann Burgess, George Keith Burgess and wife Laura, and Glenna Ray Baccinelli and her two cherished god daughters, Cheryl Lynn Horn and Wendy Fielden. Last but not least, two people very dear to her heart, Reneé and Cindy. Anna made many friends over the years.
Anna attended St. Patrick’s Parochial School and Ursuline Academy High School, graduating in 1956. She then went to work for Stewart Title Guaranty Company. On September 7, 1957 her and Alton were married and she was proud to become a U.S. Airforce wife. She went on to work for Stewart Title for nine more years before retiring to become a full-time mom and housewife. She wore many hats as the children were growing up, such as school room mother, team mother, purchasing agent for concession stands, and stocking and running the concession stands.
Anna and her family attended Queen of Peace Catholic Church in La Marque where she was a Eucharistic Minister and served with the Ladies Auxiliary. While engaged in all of this she went to work for a medical and surgical clinic in La Marque until her health started taking a toll on her body.
The family would like to extend many thanks to Serenity Garden Nursing Facility in Dickinson for the love and care that was given to Anna. They would also like to thank the Intensive Care Unit of UTMB Hospital in Webster for the excellent care and attention that they gave to Anna.
Anna will be cremated and her ashes will be scattered as she requested.
A memorial service for Anna will be held at Crowder Funeral Home — 851 Hwy 517 Rd W, Dickinson, TX 77539, on Saturday, September 18, 2021. A visitation and video will begin at 2:00 PM followed by the praying of the Rosary and a service.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Wounded Warriors Project or the charity of your choice.
“Goodbye is not forever,
Goodbye is not the end,
It simply means I’ll miss you
Until we meet again”.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.