GALVESTON — Peggy Dubrow, age 72, passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021 at her son's residence after a short illness. She was born on April 21, 1949 in the beautiful island country of Indonesia and she was also of Dutch and French heritage. She moved to Holland at an early age and came to the U.S. when she was 8 years old and spent her teenage years in Southern California. Shortly after graduating high school, she met the love of her life, Jerry Dubrow, who was a very kind and loving man and they were married for 28 years before Jerry passed away. Peggy moved to Texas from California in 2000 to be close to her son and remained in Texas until her passing. She loved many things, foremost serving Jehovah, traveling frequently around the world and staying with friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jerry Dubrow; daughter Heidi Dubrow; mother Elvere Broese Van Groenou; father Jean Broese Van Groenou; brother Donald Broese Van Groenou; and sister Joyce Broese Van Groenou.
She is survived by her son Jeff Dubrow and wife Liz Castillo of Galveston; grandchildren, Parker Prets of Galveston, Christopher Winston of Palm Desert CA, Jordan Dubrow of Biloxi, MS, Gabby Prets of Galveston, Najee Muslim of Moreno Valley CA, Najsha Muslim of Moreno Valley CA, and Mikenzy Dubrow of Biloxi MS; brothers and sisters, Ille Bastians of Holland, Sunny Van Dalen of Holland, Fabiana Niles of Moreno Valley CA, and Vincent Broese Van Groenou of Cerritos CA.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home. Visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at Noon. Remote viewing options are available at https://us02web.zoomus/j/85618254225?pwd=QjVMRk1BRnc1d2ZHZHhtV3BZKy9OQT09
The family wishes to express a special thanks to Judy Johnson and staff at Concord Homes Assisted Living.
