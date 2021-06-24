Charles Leon Chuck Medlock

SANTA FE — Charles (Chuck) Leon Medlock, 70, of Santa Fe, Texas, passed away on June 22, 2021 in Webster, Texas. Chuck was born on December 26, 1950 in Texas City, Texas to Charles Lancelot Medlock and Sara Mae Cooper Medlock. A former resident of Dickinson, he lived in Santa Fe for the past 35 years.
Chuck is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Tammy Medlock McConathy; daughter, Brandy Lynn Medlock and sister, Dixie Dudley.
He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Julie Centers; daughter Kimberly Medlock Harding and husband, Beau; stepdaughters Darla Boyte and B.J. Centers; sister Teresa Goodwin and brother Tommy Medlock and wife, Robin. He is also survived by grandchildren Billy Joe McConathy and wife, Jessie; Thomas McConathy and wife, Ashley; Taylor Charles Harding and wife, Britney; Tyler Keyes Harding; step-grandchildren Katie Boyte and Tristen Boyte; great grandchildren John Wayne McConathy, Finley McConathy, Wyatt Lane McConathy, Jessa McConathy, and Jentri McConathy, along with numerous nieces, nephews and family members.
Chuck proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during Vietnam, from 1969 to 1972.
He worked as a Chemical Operator for Union Carbide/Dow Chemical for 40 years. In his spare time, he loved to hunt and fish. He took great pride in keeping his yard mowed and claimed he won "Yard of the Month". Chuck had a great love for music, mainly classic country. He enjoyed spending time with family on the front porch, drinking Bud Light while playing "Name That Tune" and dancing.
There will be a visitation from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday June 25, 2021 at Crowder Funeral Home Chapel in Dickinson. In his honor, there will be a service at 12:00 noon on Saturday, June 26th, 2021 at the Crowder Funeral Home Chapel in Dickinson, Texas. Pastor Jeremy Williams will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Billy Joe McConathy, Thomas McConathy, Taylor Charles Harding, Tyler Keyes Harding, Derrick Dudley and Sonny Richardson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.