GALVESTON — Wade Richard Wallace, age 58, died peacefully with his family by his side on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston. He was born on August 24, 1962 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Galveston to Wade K. and Ann (Rourke) Wallace. He married Belinda Kaye Moore on August 27, 1988.
He started school at Parker Elementary, and then went to Weis Middle School. He attended Ball High School for 2 years and graduated from Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas. He drove 18 Wheelers from Mexico to Canada and all along the Eastern U.S. before his children were born. He wanted to be closer to home while raising his kids. So, he worked in the construction industry providing for his family.
He enjoyed playing golf with his Dad and friends. He loved going to the Casinos, playing Bingo, the Slots, but most of all he was a competitive poker player. His greatest joy was taking his kids and Lyssa Jo to the beach. He was an avid fisherman and taught all of his kids and Lyssa Jo how to fish. He was a very good cook and started watching cooking shows. He made a cook book and became an excellent chef. He even talked about opening a restaurant. He was very involved with his kids and Little League Baseball and mentored many of Galveston’s youth. He was also a member of TECC for several years.
He was preceded in death by his father Wade K. Wallace; father-in-law Frank Moore; and grandparents Elzie and Joseph Rourke, Sr.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years Belinda Wallace of Galveston, Texas; 3 sons, Gerald Wallace and Crystal Jackson, Christopher Wallace and Travis Wallace; daughter Abbie Wallace and Andrew August; granddaughter Lyssa Jo; grandson Jameson Wade Wallace; mother Ann Wallace, all of Galveston County, Texas; mother-in-law Sue Moore of Yoakum, Texas; sister Cynthia Kovacevich and brother-in-law Pete Kovacevich of Galveston County, Texas; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members. He had a host of friends as Wade never met a stranger. He is also survived by his Fur Babies: Dogs, “Chance”, “Kinzy”, “Big Mama”, “Tater” and Daisey”; Cats, “Oliver” and “Sweeney”.
The family would like to express a special thanks to his PCP Dr. Michael Nguyen and UTMB Cardiology Team, Dr. Wissam Khalif, Dr. Ahmed Almustafa, Nurse Bobbie and UTMB Medical ICU for the kindness and compassion during this difficult time.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home at 6:00 P.M., with Brother Art Ruiz officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 4:00 P.M.
A reception will be held following the service at the Elks Lodge #126, 1518 23rd Street, Galveston, Texas.
