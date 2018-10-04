GALVESTON—Lucy Gloria Gonzales Aguilar, age 86, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, October 1, 2018. She was born in San Antonio, Texas on March 4, 1932. She moved to Galveston at a very young age. She loved arts and crafts, search-a-word puzzles and she loved the flowers that her husband grew especially for her. She was a great cook and made awesome traditional Mexican food. She also loved birds, and had a pet parakeet and pet cockatiel. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She will be sadly missed by all of those who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents Seferino and Simona Marquez Gonzales; husband Uvaldo Aguilar, Sr.; son Jorge Aguilar; brothers Rudy, Ralph and Pepe Gonzales; and sisters Stella and Irene.
She is survived by her children, Uvaldo Aguilar, Jr. and wife Kathryn, Mario Aguilar, Elsa Aguilar and Luis Aguilar and wife Janene; grandchildren Kimberly Turner and husband Brett, Kevin Aguilar, Ryan Aguilar, Dallas Snedeker and husband Cameron; great-grandchildren Kenley Turner and Kalli Turner; sisters Mary Diaz and extremely close friend Regulo Garcia, and Alice Segobia; brothers Jesse M. Gonzales and Robert M. Gonzales; and numerous other relatives and friends.
A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 6, 2018 at 2:00 P.M. at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, with Pastor Daniel Diaz De Leon officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 1:00 P.M.
