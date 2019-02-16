Kenneth Ray Reinsch, Sr. (91) of Texas City, Texas, passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019. He was born July 2, 1927 in Fargo, Texas to Louise and Max Martin Reinsch. Kenneth served as a Merchant Marine for the U.S. Maritime Administration. Formerly of Galveston, Kenneth had lived in Texas City for 65 years. He was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Texas City and worked for Monsanto Chemical for 32 years.
Kenneth is preceded in death by his mother and father; wife, Madeline Reinsch; son, Max Martin Reinsch, II; and grandson, Wayne Graham Reinsch, Jr. He is survived by his daughter, Rebekah Monk of Palenstine; two sons, Kenneth R. Reinsch, Jr. and wife Libby of Texas City, and Wayne G. Reinsch and wife Brenda of Texas City; seven, grandchildren, Kenneth Gregory Reinsch, Micah Morse, Brian Morse, Andrew Reinsch, Sarah Reinsch, Michelle Puckett and Jessie Linkey; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm at the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque, Texas. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 1:00pm with Rev. Matthew Brackman officiating. Interment to follow at Grace Memorial Park in Hitchcock, Texas.
Pallbearers will be Wayne G. Reinsch, Kenneth R. Reinsch, Jr. Jim Fiedler, Bobby Sanders, Micah Morse, Brian Morse, Andrew Reinsch, and James Froebal.
