Melissa Ann Risinger Berry, 71, of League City, TX, passed from this life and into the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, early Friday morning, December 7, 2018, at MD Anderson Cancer Center while surrounded by her husband and children.
Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, December 13, 2018 at Emken Linton Funeral Home. Graveside services will be 1:00 p.m., Friday, December 14, 2018 at Magnolia Cemetery in Woodville, TX. Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 13, at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
Mrs. Berry was born September 4, 1947, in Lufkin, TX. She graduated from Texas City High School in 1965 and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education with a minor in art from Sam Houston State University in 1968. She was a long-time resident of Texas City where she had a successful catering business, Custom Catering, for years before she returned to her first love, teaching. Mrs. Berry taught second and third grade for 16 years at Northside Elementary before retiring in 2006 and moving to League City. She continued working with children of elementary school age as a volunteer at Bauerschlag Elementary. She loved to cook, read, decorate, travel, and watch the Hallmark Channel. Mrs. Berry adored her family, especially her 5 grandchildren. She loved the Lord, and her kind and loving personality will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She is preceded in death by her father, James Landon Risinger, Jr. and her brother, James Landon Risinger, III.
Survivors include her husband of 48 years, William Berry; her son, James Douglas Berry, his wife, Brandi, and their children, Ryan and Jenna; her daughter, Julie Rebekah Berry-Lister, her husband, Tim, and their children, James, William, and Emily; her mother, Marthell Risinger; her sisters, Rebecca Risinger and Julie Puckett; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family; and countless dedicated prayer warriors.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to MDA Cancer Center.
