Glenn Leroy Wallace, 75, resident of Santa Fe, Texas, passed from this life, Thursday, August 30, 2018, surrounded by his loved ones. Leroy was born in Garfield County, Oklahoma, on March 5, 1943, to proud and loving parents, Glenn and Mae Wallace.
Leroy was proud of his military service in the U.S Army. He was a member of the VFW in Dickinson. He was a member of the Arcadia First Baptist Church since 2009. Glenn retired from the oil industry after 50 years of service at Weatherford International.
Glenn was preceded in death by his parents.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife Clementine “Tina” Wallace; daughter, Robin Smith and husband Johnny; step-daughter, Raquel Johnson; son, Rob Wallace and wife Theresa; two step-sons, John Hernandez and wife Christi, and Reyes Hernandez III and wife Merisha; brother, Johnnie Wallace and wife Sandra; grandchildren, Matthew, Brittany and husband Andrew, Ty, Robby Jr., Hayden, Colton, and numerous other grandchildren; as well as two great- grandchildren.
In his honor a visitation will be held on Monday, September 3, 2018 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. in the Crowder Funeral Home Chapel, Dickinson, Texas, with a funeral service following at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Houston National Cemetery at a later date.
