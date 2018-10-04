Porter
Celebration of life services for Willie Porter, Jr. will be held at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
Cook
Funeral services for Margie Cook will be held at 12 p.m. at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church in Texas City under the direction of Emken-Linton Funeral Home.
