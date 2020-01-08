Robert Cloud passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020 with his family by his side after a short battle with lung cancer.
A memorial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Clear Lake United Methodist Church with a visitation one hour prior to the service.
He is preceded in death by his father, Wallace Francis Cloud; and his brother, Jerry Cloud.
He is survived by his life-long friend and former wife, Kipp Cloud; daughters, Jennifer Smith (husband Will) and Monica Cloud; mother, Elma Cloud; grandchildren, Max Mims and Brandt Smith; brothers, Craig Cloud and Gary Cloud; and numerous aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.