Bernadine L. “Mummum” Perry entered into eternal rest Thursday October 11, 2018.
A visitation is scheduled for Thursday October, 18 2018, from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m., at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 1224 Cedar Drive, La Marque, Texas 77568.
The funeral service will be held Saturday October 27, 2018 at St. Edward Catholic Church, New Iberia, LA. Services in New Iberia, LA. conducted by Journet & Bolden Funeral Home.
