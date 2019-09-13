Jeremiah Elijah Jones Bates, age 25, of Beaumont passed away Friday, September 5, 2019 at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont.
Funeral services are 12:00 noon with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Saturday September 14, 2019 at Compton Memorial Church of God In Christ. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Galveston under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home.
