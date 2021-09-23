GALVESTON, TEXAS — Betty Jean Jones was born Nov. 7, 1934, in Clarksville, Texas, to Samuel Sr. and Ruth Young Jones. She passed away on Sept. 14, 2021 at UTMB. Ms. Betty Burger, as she was affectionately called, was well respected throughout the community and a Galveston icon. She was best known for her lip-smacking hamburgers that she served for over four decades at the Dairy Kream on 30th and Broadway. Her burgers were legendary with locals, as well as visitors to the island. Ms. Betty was like a mother watching over every family in the community by making sure everyone was well fed. She leaves behind a beautiful legacy of love and charity.
While also being an avid sports fan and lover, her all-time favorite team was the Dallas Cowboys. She was a huge supporter of the Ball High Tornadoes sports teams and would often travel anywhere to cheer them on. She confessed Christ as her Lord and Savior at a young age and was a long-time member of Jerusalem Baptist Church in Galveston.
Ms. Betty is preceded in death by her parents, and siblings Samuel Jr.; Melvin; and twin brothers Alonzo and Lonnie.
She leaves to cherish her memory, daughters June LaRue Smith and Armentha Renee Jones-Lee (Willie), and son, Rodney R. Jones. Grandchildren: Condra N. Smith; Damon D. Jones; Jonathon Carl Smith; Darrell R. Jones; Cody Ivette Smith; William E. Lee; Christian M. Smith; and Ashton R. Lee. Additionally, she leaves seven great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.
Surviving siblings are Velma Jones and Ola Mae Kellum, of Houston; Edith Jones-Young, of Paris, TX; Christine Jones-Moore, of Clarksville, TX; Ruby Jones, of Oklahoma City; Billy Wayne Jones, of Clarksville; James Jones, of Dallas; Roscoe Jones, of Clarksville; and Edgar Jones, of Lubbock.
A public viewing will be from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 at Ashton Villa, 2328 Broadway in Galveston. Interment will be at Lakeview Cemetery immediately after service.
